Clinic Opens in Chicago Offering Third Trimester Abortions

A clinic has opened in Chicago, Illinois, that aborts unborn babies in the third trimester of pregnancy.

The abortion provider, called Hope Clinic, opened a second location on June 2 in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood advertising “all-trimester” abortions, Fox News reported on Tuesday.

“Hope Clinic is now open in Chicago, IL, expanding our care through all trimesters! (And OMG we couldn’t be more excited),” the clinic said in a post on Instagram. “Everyone deserves access to abortion care, whenever they need it. Because deciding and acting on what’s best for you shouldn’t be on anyone else’s timeline.”

Hope Clinic states on its website that its Chicago location performs surgical abortions on women who are up to 34 weeks pregnant. At that point in a pregnancy, a baby can weigh around five pounds and “have the same long-term health outcomes as babies who are delivered at full term (40 weeks),” according to University of Utah Health.

The clinic is “the only standalone clinic in the Midwest to offer often-controversial terminations in the third trimester and among only a handful that do so nationwide,” The Chicago Tribune reported.

Under Illinois’s Reproductive Health Act, abortions are allowed for any reason up to “fetal viability,” around 24 weeks, and later pregnancy if the mother’s health or well-being, “including, but not limited to, physical, emotional, psychological, and familial health and age,” is considered at risk.

The clinic posted to social media about the reasons why some women have their babies aborted later in pregnancy. The clinic said some women “don’t know” they are pregnant until they are further along, while others “learn new information” like fetal anomaly diagnoses. The clinic also said some women can’t “access care” earlier in their pregnancy, while some women “just don’t want to be pregnant.”

Hope Clinic chief medical officer Dr. Erin King told The Tribune that the clinic will follow state law.

“I want people to know that we are absolutely following the law, but that we make a really careful determination,” she said. “And we want to provide access to as many people as we can within the law.”

Anne O’Connor, VP of Legal Affairs at pro-life organization The National Institute of Family and Life Advocates, told Fox News Digital that abortions in the eighth month of pregnancy are “especially gruesome and unnecessary.”

“This is a shameful situation and ironic that it is happening at a place called ‘Hope.’ There is no hope in that ghastly chamber – just despair and destruction,” she said. “The sad thing is that it is legal because the United States is one of the few countries in the world that does not put any limits on late term abortions. We are joined by the likes of China, Vietnam and South Korea in destroying human beings in this horrific and appalling manner. The network of pregnancy centers in the U.S. is enormous and ready to help these women who feel abortion is their best option.”

Hope Clinic told the outlet the organization “provides compassionate abortion care throughout pregnancy, in full accordance with Illinois law.”

“We need to ensure that people who experience health complications during pregnancy have access to a full range of treatment options. With abortion bans around the country forcing more people to delay their care and travel longer distances, expanding access to later abortion care is even more important,” the clinic said. “All people deserve access to high-quality health care throughout pregnancy without arbitrary restrictions, and we are committed to providing this care so our patients can make the best decisions for themselves and their families.”

A majority of Americans are notably opposed to legal abortions in the second (55 percent) and third (70 percent) trimesters, a 2023 Gallup poll found.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.