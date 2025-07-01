WATCH: Trump Says He and Friend Ron DeSantis Have a ‘Really Great Relationship’

President Donald Trump addressed any unresolved rumors on the state of his relationship with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after a tumultuous primary last year, making it clear they are friends who have a “really great relationship.”

“I’d like to just thank everybody for the incredible job they’ve done. I love the state as you know,” Trump said on Tuesday as he visited “Alligator Alcatraz” — an illegal migrant detention facility in the Florida Everglades.

“Ron and I have had a really great relationship for a long time. We had a little off period for a couple of days, but it didn’t last long. It didn’t last long, and [we have] a lot of respect for each other,” Trump said of the Florida governor.

“And it’s great honor to be deep in Florida, the Florida Everglades, to open America’s newest migrant detention center, incredibly built, and you’re seeing that yourself. That’s why I said, let the press join us on our walk so they can see what’s happening,” he continued, thanking the state of Florida for being a “true partner” in this effort.

“They’ve worked so well with the federal government. It’s been just a beautiful, beautiful partnership. So Ron, I’d like to thank you personally,” he said, before speaking more about their relationship more than a year after an extremely contentious Republican primary race.

“You are my friend, and you’ll always be my friend, and we may have some skirmishes — even in the future. I doubt it, but I — we’ll always come back, because we just seem to we have blood that seems to match pretty well,” Trump said.

“We have a relationship that’s been a very strong one for a long period of time, and I appreciate it very much,” Trump added.

His remarks come as Florida has stood as a strong partner in Trump’s agenda, even after a very tense primary battle with Gov. DeSantis last year. But, it appears both are now letting bygones be bygones and working together to enact the agenda that the American people voted for last November.

“I think President Trump’s election represented the chance for us to finally solve this illegal immigration and border problem once and for all. I knew he was going to do the border, although he did it very quickly and very thoroughly,” DeSantis said during the roundtable discussion on Tuesday.

“I think that no one can say that that’s been anything but a spectacular success,” he said, later adding, “so when the President got elected, I knew that the states had an important role to play in facilitating this really, really historic mission.”

