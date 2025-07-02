U.S. Senate candidate Scott Brown (R) is kicking off his campaign with more than 100 endorsements from across all 10 New Hampshire counties, signaling early statewide enthusiasm in his bid to challenge Democrat Rep. Chris Pappas.

“This isn’t just a list of names. It’s a movement of people who love this state and believe we deserve stronger, more accountable leadership in Washington,” Brown said. “They represent the backbone of New Hampshire: hardworking, honest, and independent.”

The base of endorsements includes figures from New Hampshire’s political, military, and civic leadership, including state senators, representatives, veterans, business owners, gun rights activists, former party chairs, and community advocates.

Current elected officials backing Brown include Republican State Senators Bill Gannon and Kevin Avard, along with more than 20 state representatives from towns and cities such as Salem, Hudson, Franklin, Manchester, Rochester, Deerfield, Londonderry, Bedford, Hampton, Kingston, and Alton. Local leaders like County Commissioner Steve Goddu of Salem and officials from Seabrook, Allenstown, Plaistow, and Swanzey have also endorsed his campaign.

Among the former elected officials standing with Brown are former Senate President Tom Eaton of Spofford, former state Senator David Currier of Henniker, former state Reps. John Valera of Windsor, Kimberly Abare of Salem, and Pat Abrami of Stratham.

Military and veteran representation in Brown’s coalition includes retired General Don Bolduc of Stratham, Dean Roy of Meredith, Hillary Seeger of Alexandria, Jon Ringel of Hampton Falls, and Mike York of Swanzey.

A number of Republican Party organizers are also behind Brown’s bid, including former NHGOP Chair Chris Ager of Amherst, Bill McFadden of New Boston, Bonnie Moore of Spofford, Bruce Perlo of Grafton, Dan Leclair of Swanzey, Juliana Bergeron of Keene, Ray Chadwick of Bedford, and Scott Samson of Spofford.

The campaign has also attracted broad support from local professionals and grassroots leaders across the state. Notable names include Angela Houlihan of Merrimack, Annie Kelly of Greenland, attorney Frank Cimler of Dover, Beth Varney of Alton, Bill Hamlen of Hanover, Bruce Fenton of Durham, Chris Olsen of Portsmouth, Christine Kalinowski of Lempster, and Dr. Arianna Brown Hendry of Portsmouth. Other figures involved include Dr. Dorothy Hitchmoth of New London, Dr. Jason Giles of Bedford, Ed Lecius of Merrimack, George Grant of Sunapee, Joy Tarbell of Bartlett, Phil Greazzo of Bedford, and Rick Olson of Londonderry, president of the Londonderry Fish and Game Club.

Dozens more residents from every corner of the state have also joined the coalition, further building momentum in Brown’s first week on the trail.

“Our campaign is organizing and recruiting new supporters every single day to earn this nomination and defeat Chris Pappas,” Brown stated.