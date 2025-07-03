Chicago Drive-by Mass Shooting Leaves 4 Dead and 14 Others Wounded

RIVER NORTH, CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES - JULY 3: Chicago Fire Department cleans up
Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty
Simon Kent

Four people died from gunshot wounds and 14 others were hospitalized following a drive-by mass shooting in downtown Chicago late Wednesday night.

At least three remain in critical condition under hospital care, according to police who confirmed the incident and casualty list.

The victims were primarily in their 20s and 30s.

Chicago Fire Department cleans up the crime scene where numerous people were wounded in a shooting at Artis Restaurant and Lounge at 311 W. Chicago Ave. in the River North neighborhood during an album release party for rapper Mello Buckzz in Chicago, Illinois, United States on July 3, 2025. (Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

AP reports the mass shooting happened in Chicago’s River North neighborhood.

Several media outlets said it happened outside a restaurant and lounge hosting an album release party for a rapper.

Someone opened fire into a crowd standing outside, police said, and the vehicle immediately fled the scene, the AP report sets out.

Nobody is in custody over the incident on West Chicago Avenue reportedly outside Artis Restaurant and Lounge and Dunkin’ Donuts.

More to come…

