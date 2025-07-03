Four people died from gunshot wounds and 14 others were hospitalized following a drive-by mass shooting in downtown Chicago late Wednesday night.

At least three remain in critical condition under hospital care, according to police who confirmed the incident and casualty list.

The victims were primarily in their 20s and 30s.

AP reports the mass shooting happened in Chicago’s River North neighborhood.

Several media outlets said it happened outside a restaurant and lounge hosting an album release party for a rapper.

Someone opened fire into a crowd standing outside, police said, and the vehicle immediately fled the scene, the AP report sets out.

Nobody is in custody over the incident on West Chicago Avenue reportedly outside Artis Restaurant and Lounge and Dunkin’ Donuts.

More to come…