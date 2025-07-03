Golden Gate Bridge Revokes DEI Resolution

San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge has revoked prior “diversity, equity, and inclusion” commitments — though many tourists and commuters might struggle to understand what DEI has to do with a bridge.

The San Jose Mercury News reported Wednesday:

The district that operates the Golden Gate Bridge has removed diversity, equity and inclusion language in policy documents to avoid backlash from the Trump administration. A $400 million federal grant to support the final five-year phase of the seismic retrofit of the iconic span was potentially at stake, said Denis Mulligan, general manager of the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District. … The U.S. Department of Transportation put the Golden Gate Bridge district on notice in a April 24 letter that warned against DEI policies. The letter from U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated that any “policy, program, or activity that is premised on a prohibited classification, including discriminatory policies or practices designed to achieve so called ‘diversity, equity and inclusion,’ or ‘DEI,’ goals, presumptively violates Federal Law.”

Five years ago, in the middle of the Black Lives Matter riots — which included protests that blocked traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge — the district adopted a resolution about racial justice that committed to solidarity with “Black People, Indigenous People, and other People of Color.”

The text of the new resolution can be found here.

