Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) revealed that he and his wife, Camille, were reunited with their daughters who had been evacuated from Camp Mystic, a Christian camp that was faced with devasting flooding.

In a post on X, Pfluger expressed thankfulness to the first responders who had “come from far and wide to save lives.” Pfluger added that the “last day has brought unimaginable grief to many families.”

“Camille, Vivian and I are now reunited with Caroline and Juliana who were evacuated from Camp Mystic,” Pfluger wrote. “The last day has brought unimaginable grief to many families and we mourn with them as well as holding out hope for survivors. We want to thank the first responders who have come from far and wide to save lives. The TX Division of Emergency Management has been incredible and the White House, DHS, FEMA, DPS and local officials have all been responsive and helpful.”

“Please join us today as we pray for miracles,” Pfluger added.

Pfluger’s post comes as torrential rains led to the Guadalupe River rising about 26 feet in less than an hour, leading to deadly flash flooding, according to ABC News.

As a result of the flash-flooding, at least 32 people have been reported dead, officials said, according to the outlet.

The catastrophic flooding affected Camp Mystic, which was hosting “750 girls between 7 and 17 years old,” and made it difficult for the camp staff “to move hundreds of girls to safer ground,” the Texas Tribune reported.

As a result of the flash-flooding, 27 people are reported to be missing, with the bodies of “five adults and three children” reportedly still not identified, according to the Guardian.

“What we have seen in the past 24 hours is quintessentially Texan,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) wrote in a post on X. “Texans fight challenges head on, and today is no different. Our first responders will not stop until every missing person is found.”