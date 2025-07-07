Karen Bass, Protesters Confront ICE and Military in Los Angeles Park

Protesters clashed with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents as well as the military in Los Angeles on Monday.

The protesters were seen confronting Border Patrol agents patrolling the park on horseback while being accompanied by military personnel — a likely protection against potential acts of violence on federal agents. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass condemned the presence of federal agents and military personnel in the park.

“This is footage from today in MacArthur Park. Minutes before, there were more than 20 kids playing — then, the MILITARY comes through. The SECOND I heard about this, I went to the park to speak to the person in charge to tell them it needed to end NOW. Absolutely outrageous,” Bass wrote on X as she shared video of the patrol.

Bass reportedly visited the park later that morning, according to local reports.

“They need to leave and they need to leave right now,” Bass told reporters. “They need to leave because this is unacceptable.”

According to Newsweek, an official later told the Associated Press (AP) that “the military was there to protect immigration enforcement officers if a hostile crowd gathered.”

“Officials said that the activity was not a military operation, despite the size and scope of participation by the National Guard,” added Newsweek.

No reports indicate that anyone was detained during the raid in MacArthur Park.

MacArthur Park has become notorious for being a den of fentanyl, drug abuse, and homeless encampments, per the Los Angeles Times.

