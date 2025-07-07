‘Worst of the Worst’ Criminal Illegal Immigrants Being Sent to Alligator Alcatraz in Florida

The “worst of the worst” criminal illegal immigrants are being sent to Alligator Alcatraz — the illegal immigrant detention facility in the Florida Everglades — the Republican Party of Florida emphasized in a press release on Monday.

The Florida GOP highlighted some of the illegal immigrants arrested in Florida showcased by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), noting that the federal agency clearly stated that some of the illegals listed are “the types of violent criminal illegal aliens who could end up being detained at Alligator Alcatraz.”

The criminal histories of the illegals captured by ICE in Florida are extensive. They include but are not limited to homicide, child abuse, forcible rape, kidnapping and sexual assault of a child under 13, vehicle theft, aggravated assault of a police officer, producing and distributing child pornography, and more.

“Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, Governor DeSantis, and Attorney General Uthmeier, these monsters are off our streets,” Florida GOP Chairman Evan Power said in a statement.

“The Trump Administration and Republican leaders are stepping up where Biden and the Democrats have failed — closing the floodgates and putting public safety first,” he continued, noting that Alligator Alcatraz stands as a “bold symbol of Florida’s commitment to law, order, and the safety of our communities.”

“It’s already doing what it was built to do: help hold and remove violent predators who have no place in our state,” he said.

The Florida GOP has taken it a step further too, launching a social media campaign showcasing the illegals arrested by ICE, flying in the face of leftists who claim that innocent abuelos and abuelas (grandfathers and grandmothers) are being locked up.

“Look what we inherited from this guy, this incompetent man and his administration — which wasn’t incompetent, it was radical left, lunatic, communist, whatever you want to say — I know most of them,” President Donald Trump said of the Biden administration during his visit to the facility last week.

“What we inherited should never, ever be forgotten. What they made us do. This is all because of an open border policy, where 25 million people from all over the world, from prisons all over the world, for no reason whatsoever. You know, when I left, we had a very powerful border,” Trump said, noting that former President Biden opened it on day one.