‘Alligator Alcatraz’ Boasts 400+ Security Personnel, 1,000 Staffers, 24/7 AC

“Alligator Alcatraz,” which is having its grand opening on Tuesday, boasts 400+ security personnel, 1,000 staffers, and 24/7 air conditioning, according to a chart visible at a roundtable event at the facility with President Donald Trump.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) quickly approved the use of the existing Miami-Dade Collier Training Facility in the Florida Everglades, and it was transformed into a facility to house, process, and deport criminal illegal aliens.

Trump is visiting the facility on Tuesday, which according to Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) will begin to accept illegal immigrants upon the commander-in-chief’s departure. But first, there is a roundtable discussion featuring Trump and other leaders discussing the facility and plans.

A chart in the background of the roundtable setting showcases a range of facts on the facility, which was transformed in just eight days. According to the chart, the facility boasts 400+ security personnel, 1,000 staffers, and over 200 security cameras. There are ten miles of Everglades on every side of the facility, which authorities say can hold 3,000 illegal migrants.

And for the naysayers, the chart notes that there is 24/7 air conditioning. Additionally, on-site resources include legal, clergy, a recreational yard, and laundry.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the roundtable discussion, Trump said, “Look what we inherited from this guy, this incompetent man and his administration — which wasn’t incompetent, it was radical left, lunatic, communist, whatever you want to say — I know most of them,” he said of the Biden administration.

“What we inherited should never, ever be forgotten. What they made us do. This is all because of an open border policy, where 25 million people from all over the world, from prisons all over the world, for no reason whatsoever. You know, when I left, we had a very powerful border,” Trump continued.

“He opened it up day one,” he said of Biden opening the border. “People couldn’t believe it. They were standing there. You look at the first day tapes. They opened it up, and they said, go.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem lauded the facility, reminding illegal immigrants that they do not have to go there if they self-deport.”If they self-deport and go home, they can come back legally. We will let them come back,” she said.

“And there is a lot of self-deportation,” Trump added.

WATCH: Kristi Noem on Self-Deportation at Alligator Alcatraz Round Table Event