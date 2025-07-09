Marco Rubio Hits UN Special Rapporteur on ‘Palestine,’ Francesca Albanese, with Sanctions

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Wednesday that the U.S. had slapped sanctions on United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories [sic] Francesca Albanese.

In a statement on the State Department website, Rubio announced that he was “Sanctioning Lawfare that Targets U.S. and Israeli Persons.” He also posted a statement on x:

Albanese has a long history of radical anti-Israel stances that have veered into antisemitism. She was also recently accused of financial impropriety.

Watchdog group UN Watch had asked the Trump administration to sanction her. The Trump administration has also hit International Criminal Court officials with sanctions or trying to investigate and prosecute American and Israeli officials.

The sanctions were announced during the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House. Netanyahu met with Rubio during his visit.

