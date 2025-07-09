T-Mobile Ditches Diversity Policies as FCC Chairman Brendan Carr Moves to End ‘Invidious Discrimination’

T-Mobile on Tuesday wrote to Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr, saying that the wireless provider has ended its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices.

T-Mobile wrote to FCC Chairman Carr:

You’ve made clear that you expect companies the FCC regulates to have practices that are lawful, free from invidious forms of discrimination, and open to all. Without a doubt, T-Mobile’s culture and practices are centered on giving every employee an opportunity to grow and succeed and deliverying on our vision to connect each and every American no matter who they are or where they live. … As T-Mobile indicated earlier this year, we recognize that the legal and policy landscape surrounding DEI under federal law has changed and we remain fully committed to ensuring T-Mobile does not have any policies or practices that enable invidious discrimination, whether in fulfillment of DEI or any other purpose. We have conducted a comprehensive review of T-Mobile’s policies, programs, and activities, and pursuant to this review, T-Mobile is ending its DEI-related policies as described below, not just in name, but in substance. [Emphasis added]

Its ending of DEI-related policies includes moving employees with DEI-related roles to focus on employee culture and engagement, and the company will not have any individual focused on DEI. It will also remove any references to DEI on its company websites and future communications.

“We don’t use hiring quotas, goals, or percentages based on race, sex, sexual orientation, or other protected characteristics,” T-Mobile wrote.

The wireless provider also removed DEI from its employee training materials.

This is the latest move by Carr to end DEI across many corporations that are regulated by the FCC.

Verizon announced in May that it had ended its DEI policies.

“Verizon has now agreed to end its DEI policies as specified in a new FCC filing. These changes are effective immediately. A good step forward for equal opportunity, nondiscrimination, and the public interest,” Carr wrote.

The FCC chairman in February opened an inquiry into the company’s DEI policies in a similar vein as he did to Comcast’s diversity policies.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3.