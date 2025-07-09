Trump White House: Vast Majority of ICE Arrestees Have Criminal Convictions or Pending Charges

The vast majority of the illegal aliens arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have criminal convictions or pending charges, the White House said this week as deportation efforts continue across the country.

“70% of those arrested under President Trump’s ICE had criminal convictions or pending charges. We’re talking murderers, rapists, and child predators,” the White House said. “This is what leadership looks like. No more catch-and-release—ONLY CATCH AND DEPORT!”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has verified these figures as well. In a July 9 press release detailing the criminal histories of illegal aliens arrested as part of ICE raids in Minneapolis, DHS emphasized, “70% of ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens with convictions or pending charges.”

“Additionally, many illegal aliens categorized as ‘non-criminals’ are actually terrorists, human rights abusers, gang members and more—they just don’t have a rap sheet in the U.S.,” DHS explained.

“This deceptive ‘non-criminal’ categorization is devoid of reality and misleads the American public,” it added.

DHS has continued to provide the American people with updates on the illegal immigrants they are arresting across the country. It recently released a sampling of the illegal immigrants ICE has arrested in Florida, and the criminal histories are extensive.

As Breitbart News reported:

On June 9, for instance, ICE Miami arrested Mexican illegal immigrant Adolfo Santoscoy-Rodriguez, whose criminal history includes a conviction of child abuse and forcible rape. Noel Acosta-Moya, hailing from Venezuela, has also been convicted of crimes against a child, “kidnapping and sexual assault of a child under 13.” Santo Villaba-Reyes, also from Venezuela, has been convicted of homicide, as has Guatemalan illegal alien Alberto Godinez-Lopez, who was arrested by ICE Miami in February.

Similarly, DHS released some of the criminal histories of the illegal aliens arrested as part of the raids in Los Angeles, which sparked riots. Immigration officials arrested illegal aliens with criminal backgrounds including murder, pedophilia, and drug trafficking:

As Breitbart News has detailed, these criminal illegal aliens have backgrounds including but not limited to sexual battery, willful cruelty to a child, domestic violence, second degree murder, assault with intent to commit rape, distribution of cocaine and heroin, child molestation, and more. Details on these criminals and their associated crimes can be found here and here. … One of the illegal aliens arrested is a man named Gerardo Antonio-Palacios, from Mexico. He has been deported before and has criminal convictions for both homicide and burglary. Antonio Benitez-Ugarte also hails from Mexico and has been convicted of drug trafficking.

DHS also released the criminal histories of those arrested as part of the ICE operation in Minneapolis, and it heavily involves criminals with crimes against children.