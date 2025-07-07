DHS Showcases Violent Illegal Aliens Arrested in Florida ICE Raids: Homicides, Sexual Assault of a Child

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has highlighted several criminal illegal aliens who have been arrested in Florida as Alligator Alcatraz opens in Florida, and it includes those with criminal histories of homicide, sexual assault of a child, and more.

DHS released a sampling of the illegal immigrants Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) has arrested in Florida — much like they did with those arrested in Los Angeles as the L.A. riots ran wild.

“Below are some of the dangerous criminal illegal aliens arrested by ICE in Florida. These are the types of violent criminal illegal aliens who could end up being detained at Alligator Alcatraz,” DHS explained.

On June 9, for instance, ICE Miami arrested Mexican illegal immigrant Adolfo Santoscoy-Rodriguez, whose criminal history includes a conviction of child abuse and forcible rape.

Noel Acosta-Moya, hailing from Venezuela, has also been convicted of crimes against a child, “kidnapping and sexual assault of a child under 13.”

Santo Villaba-Reyes, also from Venezuela, has been convicted of homicide, as has Guatemalan illegal alien Alberto Godinez-Lopez, who was arrested by ICE Miami in February.

An illegal immigrant from Haiti, Johnny Dieudonne, has a criminal history that includes kidnapping-false imprisonment, and Jan Veslino — an illegal from the Philippines — was convicted of “obscene communication-traveling to meet a minor for sex,” per DHS.

Brazilian illegal immigrant Mauro Gomes-Barbosa — arrested by ICE Miami in April — has been convicted of homicide as has Iranian illegal immigration Maher Elbrahimizada, who has been convicted of both homicide and arson.

Roberto Mosquera-Del Peral, an illegal alien from Cuba, has a longer criminal history list which includes “assault, escape from custody, vehicle theft, aggravated assault of a police officer, and homicide,” per DHS, which also notes he is a member of the Latin Kings gang.

Columbian illegal immigrant Mauricio Lopez-Cardona also has a longer rap sheet as well with convictions of “conspiracy to import cocaine, murder in connection with narcotics trafficking, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and conspiring to support a foreign terrorist organization.”

Paul Urquiza-Orosco, an illegal from Peru, also has a conviction of “producing and distributing child pornography.”

DHS Secretary Kristi Noam said in a statement that “Alligator Alcatraz, and other facilities like it, will give us the capability to lock up some of the worst scumbags who entered our country under the previous administration.”

“We will expand facilities and bed space in just days, thanks to our partnership with Florida. Make America safe again,” she added.

Alligator Alacatraz, now opened, has been toured by President Donald Trump, who also said that it will house, process, and deport the worst illegal aliens in the country.

