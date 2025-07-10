Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin revealed that the agency had released online resources regarding geoengineering and contrails, explaining that the “EPA is committed to total transparency.”

Zeldin revealed in a video announcement that everything the EPA knows “about contrails to solar geoengineering” would be found in the online resources, adding that “anyone who reads through this information will know as much about these topics” as he does.

WATCH — Trump EPA Slashes $22 Billion Dollars in First 100 Days:

“The Trump EPA is committed to total transparency,” Zeldin said. “As a result, I tasked my team at EPA to compile a list of everything we know about contrails and geoengineering for the purpose of releasing it to you now publicly. In other words, I want you to know everything I know about these topics and without any exception.”

Zeldin explained that “instead of simply dismissing” questions and concerns regarding contrails and geoengineering, the agency was “meeting them head on.”

“Everything we know about contrails to solar geoengineering will be in there. That means, anyone who reads through this information will know as much about these topics as I do, as EPA administrator,” Zeldin added.

In a press release, the agency explained that the EPA’s “new online resource on condensation trails, or ‘contrails,’ explains the science behind the aerial phenomenon and addresses myths and misconceptions that have persisted for decades”:

EPA’s new online resource on condensation trails, or “contrails,” explains the science behind the aerial phenomenon and addresses myths and misconceptions that have persisted for decades. The new webpage also addresses head on various claims that these occurrences are actually an intentional release of dangerous chemicals or biological agents at high altitudes for a variety of nefarious purposes, including population control, mind control, or attempts to geoengineer Earth or modify the weather.

WATCH — “It’s Over!” Lee Zeldin Says Pollution from Mexico Has to End Now:

The EPA also released online resources “focused specifically on solar geoengineering activities, which involve cooling the Earth by reflecting sunlight back to space, usually through injecting gases, like sulfur dioxide, into the upper atmosphere where they form reflective particles.”

“EPA shares many of the same concerns, when it comes to potential threats to human health in the environment, especially from solar geoengineering activities,” Zeldin continued. “The enthusiasm for experiments that would pump pollutants into the high atmosphere has set off alarm bells here at the Trump EPA.”

The EPA’s geoengineering resource further “delves into the current state of science and research surrounding geoengineering, including the potentially negative impacts it could have on the environment and human health.”