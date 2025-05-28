Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls to Abolish ICE in Latest Campaign Pitch

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a potential Democrat presidential primary candidate, is again calling for the abolishment of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which enforces the nation’s immigration laws.

Ocasio-Cortez won her congressional race in 2018 partly on a platform that promised to dismantle and ultimately abolish ICE, even suggesting that illegal aliens deserve a “right of passage” into the United States.

Ocasio-Cortez eventually dropped the “Abolish ICE” talking point from her stump speech after polls found that even a majority of Democrats did not want the federal agency to be wiped out.

In a new campaign email, just as Ocasio-Cortez sets herself up as the new face of the Democrat Party heading into the 2027 presidential primary, the self-described “democratic socialist” is again resurfacing calls to abolish ICE.

“I believe that ICE, an agency that was just formed in 2003 during the Patriot Act era, is a rogue agency that should not exist,” Ocasio-Cortez writes in a campaign email, first reported by Business Insider.

Abolishing ICE would set free over a million illegal aliens, many of whom are violent felons, from immigration detention while eliminating the federal government’s enforcement arm that locates, arrests, and deports many of the nation’s 11 to 22 million illegal aliens.

Earlier this month, border czar Tom Homan suggested he was in talks with the Department of Justice (DOJ) over Ocasio-Cortez’s insistence to continuously give illegal aliens advice on how to evade ICE agents.

“What she’s doing, she says she’s educating everybody on their constitutional rights … but what she’s really doing… she’s trying to teach them how to evade law enforcement,” Homan said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.