Some 30,000 illegal aliens were arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in June, the most illegals arrested by the agency in at least half a decade, when monthly figures were first made public, a new report states.

The ICE data, obtained by NBC News, found that in June, about 30,000 illegal aliens were arrested by ICE. This is a slight uptick from May, when about 24,000 illegal aliens were arrested by ICE.

The report from NBC News also includes removal and deportation figures, but does not distinguish between the two.

According to the ICE data, more than 18,000 illegal aliens were either deported by ICE agents from the interior of the United States or returned to their home countries by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents while attempting to cross into the United States.

The number of all-important deportations from the interior of the United States is still unknown, as DHS officials say more than 253,000 illegal aliens have been either removed or deported — also not distinguishing between ICE deportations and CBP removals.

ICE agents, thanks to the Trump administration, will get a huge funding boost now that Congress approved the Big Beautiful Bill, which includes $45 billion for more detention space for illegal aliens and nearly $30 billion for ICE to hire more deportation agents.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.