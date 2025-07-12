Report: Man Arrested After Clashing with Turning Point USA Attendees

A man was reportedly arrested after he was seen clashing with attendees at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit (TPUSA SAS) in Tampa, Florida, and appearing to attack a man in the street.

Julio Rosas, a national correspondent with the Blaze, posted a video on X showing a guy standing outside of his vehicle and appearing to get into a shouting match with attendees outside of Turning Point USA’s SAS event.

The man can then be seen walking across the street, and over to where the SAS attendees were, and getting into a verbal argument with them.

“Come closer,” the man can be heard saying, motioning for people to come towards him. The man can then be seen attacking and shoving a man in the street.

A police officer then runs toward the man, and as the man attempted to run away, the officer can be seen shoving the man and later tackling the man to the ground.

In another video posted to X by Frontlines, the man can be seen hanging out of his car window and shouting at TPUSA SAS attendees.

Fox News reported that officers from the Tampa Police Department (TPD) “disrupted a brief scuffle between” protesters and TPUSA SAS attendees in which one protester was left “bloody in the street.”