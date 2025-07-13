Poll: Democrat Favorability Continues to Plummet

“Woke,” “weak,” and “out of touch” are the buzz words that describe Democrats in what has become a nonstop decline of the party’s popularity, according to a poll reported by the Hill.

The survey, conducted between May and June by a Democrat super PAC called Unite the Country, showed the party’s “credibility” with voters has declined even further since the 2024 election.

According to the Hill’s reading of the poll the party continues to lose favor with “Hispanic men” and “working class voters,” and has “approval ratings sitting below 35 percent across those demographics.”

Also, enthusiasm within the party continues to decline following 2024, the poll revealed.

The poll was conducted with voters in 21 battleground counties across 10 battleground states, according to the Hill’s coverage.

Democratic strategist Rodell Mollineau, a senior adviser to the super PAC, told the political website:

This is the reality of the perception of us as a party, and until we accept that, it’s going to be hard to move forward. There’s a perception out there, outside of Democratic elites, and it’s taken hold in not just the MAGA crowd but people that should be with us. Democrats need to realize that in order to improve and get better to not only win in 2028 but to win in 2030 and 2032 and beyond.

Breitbart News reported as far back as January that Democrats have been ruminating on ways to counter their decline in support that became evident when Donald Trump won every swing state and won the presidency.

The Hill agreed, writing:

Democrats have been searching for a way out of the wilderness since their devastating loss in November, when they not only lost the presidency once again to President Trump but also the House and Senate. Since then, party officials have conducted a number of postmortems — including polls, focus groups and strategy sessions — as part of the party’s rebuilding effort.

Despite those efforts, many Democrat politicians continue to spout positions unpopular with centrists on taxes, crime, immigration, and transgenderism — the very issues that swept Donald Trump into office.

Throw into the mix the perceived coverup of President Joe Biden’s mental decline while in office and, as Breitbart News reported, the infighting in party ranks, and it is easy to see why political observers say the decline is not hard to track.

