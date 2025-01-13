The Democrat party appears bent on kneecapping President-elect Donald Trump’s presidency by retaking the House in 2026.
Democrats apparently believe the best way to combat Trump’s America First agenda is to make sizable investments in economic messaging.
House Majority Forward, a leading Democrat PAC, will launch a $10 million “economic accountability” campaign to blame President Joe Biden’s soaring inflation on Republicans, Axios reported Monday.
The plan is a major shift in tactics.
Axios reported the shift:
- The campaign will include TV and digital ads to “hold Republicans accountable for refusing to lower costs,” according to a press release first shared with Axios.
- It will also involve research and polling to “develop a deeper understanding of how Republican policies are hurting American wallets.”
- HMF president Mike Smith said: “Speaker Mike Johnson and House Republicans have only just been sworn in, but they’re already breaking their promises by failing to lower costs. It’s time to stop playing games, and start working for the American people.”
The investment suggests Democrats are beginning to come to a consensus about why they lost ground in 2024. Some of the theories include placing blame on inflation and suggesting black and Hispanic voters voted for Trump because they are misogynists.
According to research by the far-left group Navigator Research, the Democrat party lost the presidential election because its leaders were too focused on diversity and elitism. Participants characterized the Democrat party as pushing ideas that are “often very different from what the average Democratic voter is,” and elitist snobs who are “obsessed with appealing to these very far-left social progressivism.”
Fresh off the election loss, Pod Save America podcast co-host Jon Favreau, who worked in the Obama administration, appeared to blame inflation, a theory supported by Barack Obama. “We don’t know exactly what the explanation is, but a lot of it is pointing to: you have an unpopular president because of inflation and she couldn’t overcome it.” Favreau did not fault the administration’s policies that facilitated inflation. Costs increased about 20 percent on average across the board after the Biden-Harris administration took power. Harris was a deciding vote in the Senate on a spending measure that fueled inflation.
Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.