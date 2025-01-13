The Democrat party appears bent on kneecapping President-elect Donald Trump’s presidency by retaking the House in 2026.

Democrats apparently believe the best way to combat Trump’s America First agenda is to make sizable investments in economic messaging.

House Majority Forward, a leading Democrat PAC, will launch a $10 million “economic accountability” campaign to blame President Joe Biden’s soaring inflation on Republicans, Axios reported Monday.

The plan is a major shift in tactics.

During the past two cycles, Democrats campaigned on “democracy” and abortion, but after Republicans took control of the House, Senate, and White House, Democrats appear to be reorienting themselves to address inflation, an issue the Democrat party not only neglected in 2024 but fueled with costly policies.

Axios reported the shift:

The campaign will include TV and digital ads to “hold Republicans accountable for refusing to lower costs,” according to a press release first shared with Axios.

It will also involve research and polling to “develop a deeper understanding of how Republican policies are hurting American wallets.”

HMF president Mike Smith said: “Speaker Mike Johnson and House Republicans have only just been sworn in, but they’re already breaking their promises by failing to lower costs. It’s time to stop playing games, and start working for the American people.”

The investment suggests Democrats are beginning to come to a consensus about why they lost ground in 2024. Some of the theories include placing blame on inflation and suggesting black and Hispanic voters voted for Trump because they are misogynists.