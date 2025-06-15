Report — ‘Bad Vibes’: Infighting Roils Democrat Party as Troubles Multiply

The Democrat party is reportedly experiencing infighting as it faces a mountain of problems and lacks clear leadership.

There has apparently been much disagreement between members of the party, the Hill reported Sunday, especially after President Donald Trump won the White House for a second time in 2024.

Democrats have been grappling with controversies surrounding former President Joe Biden’s (D) cognitive decline as he was leading the nation, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) recently voting to remove gun-control activist David Hogg as its vice chair, and the upcoming primaries.

The Hill article said:

Some Democrats acknowledge the bad vibes hanging over the party, even as they argued things are brighter than they appear. “The narrative right now is we’re a bunch of losers running around like chickens with our heads cut off and I don’t think that’s the case,” said Mike Nellis, a Democratic strategist and former senior adviser to former Vice President Kamala Harris. He suggested some of the party’s problems are just typical after a lost presidential election.

A recent CNN/SSRS poll found the Democrat party is facing mounting problems after Trump’s win, and one of those issues involves the middle class, per Breitbart News.

“Among the registered voters sampled in the poll, 35 percent think Republicans are the party of the middle class, while 35 percent believe Democrats are. Another 29 percent say neither party represents the interests of middle-class Americans,” the outlet said.

A poll in May showed Democrats do not have a clear leader. It is also important to note that internal Democrat polling has showed the party is in a complete brand collapse, according to Breitbart News.

“In addition to the broader Democrat branding problems, voters in battleground districts per the Democrat internal polling trust Republicans more than Democrats on the economy,” the article read.

The news comes as some Senate Democrats were being cautious about the possibility of failed 2024 presidential candidate former Vice President Kamala Harris (D) running for the White House again in 2028, per Breitbart News.