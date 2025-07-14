ICE Memo Says Migrants Can Be Deported to Third Countries

A memo from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) outlined plans to deport illegal migrants to third countries if their country of origin refuses to accept them.

The memo even said migrants can be deported to third countries with as little as six hours notice “in exigent” cases.

“Coming on the heels of a Supreme Court ruling last month that paved the way for the practice, the agency laid out its plans in a memo Wednesday to employees obtained by the Washington Post. Destinations may include places where officials do not have ‘diplomatic assurances’ that immigrants will not face torture or persecution,” noted the Daily Beast.

The memo from acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said the policy would go into effect “immediately” while Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem described the plan as being “incredibly important to make sure we get these worst of the worst out of our country.”

“Many times, if other countries aren’t receiving their own citizens, other countries have agreed that they would take them in … and take care of them until their home country would receive them,” Noem said. “That’s what this memo was confirming, and that’s all been negotiated with that country through the State Department.”

Supporters of the policy say it will allow the U.S. to streamline the deportation of criminal migrants should their country of origin refuse to accept them while critics of the policy say that it will lead to abuses and migrants being shipped to hostile or foreign countries with no means for their safety.