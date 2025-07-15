Donald Trump Announces Trade Deal with Indonesia

“Great deal, for everybody, just made with Indonesia. I dealt directly with with their highly respected President. DETAILS TO FOLLOW!!!” Trump wrote.

Indonesia was one of the two dozen or so countries Trump sent tariff letters to throughout last week, announcing an August 1 deadline for all nations. In the letters, countries were notified that any retaliatory tariffs would be matched and placed on top of the tariffs set to take effect on August 1, and companies in the respective countries were reminded that they would face no duties if they relocated manufacturing to the United States.

Trump also noted that if countries removed trade barriers, dropped tariffs, and allowed U.S. companies to access their markets, he would potentially consider modifying the forthcoming tariffs.

Breitbart News asked Trump for his advice to the countries he sent letters to ahead of the deadline before he departed the White House for Kerrville, Texas, on Friday.

“I think just keep working hard. We’ve been taken advantage of for many, many years by countries, both friends and foe, and frankly, the friends have been worse than the foes in many cases,” he said.

“So I would say, just keep working. It’s all going to work out,” he added in an optimistic tone.

The list of countries facing the August 1 deadline is as follows:

The deal with Indonesia marks the latest deal since Trump’s original “Liberation Day” tariffs in April. He has also reached deals with the United Kingdom and Vietnam and has hammered out a framework with China.