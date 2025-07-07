Trump Announces Tariffs For South Africa, Laos, Myanmar, Malaysia, Kazakstan

President Donald Trump on Monday announced new tariff rates for South Africa, Laos, Myanmar, Malaysia, and Kazakhstan, posting letters to the leaders of each country on his Truth Social account.

The letters closely follow those sent out earlier in the day to Japan and South Korea, whose products will be hit by a 25 percent tariff rate beginning August 1.

Trump told Myanmar and Laos that they will face 40 percent tariffs on their exports, slightly lower than the rates announced at the Trump administration’s April 2nd Liberation Day event. In April, Trump said Myanmar would face a 44 percent tariff and Laos a 48 percent tariff.

South Africa will face 30 percent tariffs, the same rate announced on Liberation Day.

Kazakhstan and Malaysia will both face 25 percent rates, Trump said. Kazakhstan was looking at a 27 percent tariff on Liberation Day and Malaysia was set to be hit with a 24 percent tariff.

The administration appears to be fixing tariff rates in five percentage point steps, rounding up or down from the Liberation Day tariffs.

The letters invite the countries to continue trading with the U.S. and say that no tariffs will apply to manufacturing that is moved inside the U.S. The administration promises to help obtain necessary regulatory approvals for new U.S. plants “within weeks.”

The letters also warn that if the countries respond by raising their own tariffs, the tariff rate on their exports to the U.S. would increase by the same amount.