TAMPA, Florida — Facilities like Alligator Alcatraz are “what we need,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) — who is hoping to be the next governor of Florida — told Breitbart News during an interview at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit.

Donalds, who toured the facility ahead of its grand opening, told Breitbart News that it is precisely “what we need.”

“You know, our jails are full,” he said, explaining that the Krome Detention Center — the primary detention facility for ICE — is full.

“And so, you have to find a place to place illegals to make sure that they’re prepared to be deported with ICE. So, what we did, really, what the governor gave us is — to his credit — what he did with his team is they built out this facility at the Jetport,” he said, as the facility is the transformed Miami-Dade Collier Training Facility in the Florida Everglades.

WATCH — Self-Deport or Go to Alligator Alcatraz!:

It “makes it easy for ICE to come in, pick up people and then take off again. So that actually makes it logistically a lot simpler,” he said, noting this makes it more straightforward across the board.

“The jail systems all through Florida. You talk to our sheriffs — they’re full,” the congressman explained. “So, we need this facility now in order to relieve that, that bed space in our county jails.”

“Is it something that’s going to be permanent? That remains to be seen. That really is going to depend on what are the needs of ICE and the Department of Homeland Security into the future, but it’s the facility we need now to alleviate the backlog,” Donalds said.

“I’m glad the governor just really stepped up and led on this effort so that we can do what’s best in supporting the president’s mission and mandate of deporting criminal illegals and other illegals out of the United States,” he added.

WATCH — Quoting Scripture to Promote Abortion Is “ABHORRENT”: