The family of Ghislaine Maxwell has spoken out and claimed that the former assistant to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein received an unfair trial.

“Our sister Ghislaine did not receive a fair trial,” the Maxwell family said in a statement Tuesday after she appealed her 2020 conviction on sex trafficking charges. She has been serving a 20-year federal prison sentence in FCI Tallahassee.

According to Fox News, Maxwell’s family could “take another legal step in search of her freedom — filing a writ of habeas corpus in the Southern District of New York, which would be a challenge to the legality of her imprisonment.”

“If necessary, in due course they will also file a writ of habeas corpus in the US District Court, SDNY,” the statement from the family read. “This allows her to challenge her imprisonment on the basis of new evidence such as government misconduct that would have likely changed the trial’s outcome.”

Her appeal would essentially argue that she should never have been prosecuted under the terms of her prior plea agreement.

“The 2007 non-prosecution agreement between Epstein and federal prosecutors in the Southern District of Florida stated that ‘the United States also agrees that it will not institute any criminal charges against any potential co-conspirators of Epstein,'” per Fox News.

Since lower courts rejected the argument, her petition will likely have to go before the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I’d be surprised if President Trump knew his lawyers were asking the Supreme Court to let the government break a deal,” said David Oscar Marcus, one of Maxwell’s attorneys. “He’s the ultimate dealmaker — and I’m sure he’d agree that when the United States gives its word, it should keep it.”

In December 2021, a jury convicted former Maxwell of sex trafficking of minors, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and three counts of conspiracy. She was later sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.