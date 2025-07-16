Promises Made, Promises Kept: Egg Prices Fell 19.8% in June, Down 61% Since February

The price of fresh eggs plunged in June, the third time in the past four months in which prices have declined by around 20 percent or more.

The Department of Labor said the index for fresh eggs fell 19.8 percent compared with the previous month. Prices fell by 21.3 percent in March and 39.3 percent in April. In May, they inched up 1.4 percent.

Because of the extreme price increases that mostly occured during the Biden administration, egg prices are still up year-over-year, Wednesday’s producer price index report showed.

Since February, the price of eggs has fallen by 61.2 percent. By contrast, in the final months of Joe Biden’s presidency, the price of eggs rose by 227.1 percent.

President Donald Trump campaigned on a promise to bring down prices, a promise that was widely attacked by liberal economists and legacy media outlets.

“Grocery prices have skyrocketed. Cereals are up 26 percent, bread is up 24 percent, butter is up 37 percent, baby formula is up 30 percent, flour is up 38 percent, and eggs are up 46 percent,” he said in August. “When I win, I will immediately bring prices down, starting on day one.”

During the campaign, J.D. Vance focused on the skyrocketing prices of egg as a symbol of how inflation was squeezing American households during Biden administration.

“Eggs, when Kamala Harris took office, were short of $1.50 a dozen. Now a dozen eggs will cost you around $4. Thanks to Kamala Harris’s inflationary policies, Pennsylvania actually has seen some of the worst grocery price increases of the entire nation, and again, it’s because she cast a deciding what vote on the inflation explosion act,” Vance said in a grocery store in Pennsylvania in September.

In January, just 11 days after Trump took office, a group of Democrat lawmakers led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) wrote a letter lambasting Trump for not having brought down the price of eggs.

“We write to ask about your Administration’s plan to lower food prices for American families. Americans, in the first days of your new presidency, are facing egg shortages amidst an avian flu outbreak and still-high prices at the grocery store. During your campaign, you repeatedly promised you would lower food prices ‘immediately’ if elected president,” they wrote.

Now it looks like Warren and company have egg on their faces. Turns out Trump and Vance didn’t just crack the case of eggflation—they made breakfast great again.