A criminal alien hailing from South Africa has been arrested by ICE Denver and is being held on multiple charges including allegations of “terroristic threats.”

He was one of three South African men have been apprehended in U.S. after they were found to have committed various violent crimes, including rape, with one already deported by ICE.

Specifically, Simon Gous, 37, has arrests for DUI, use of a weapon to commit felony and terroristic threats. He will remain in ICE custody pending the launch of immigration proceedings.

Gous can be expected to be deported to South Africa.