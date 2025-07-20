There have been major shake-ups at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) in recent days as President Donald Trump’s administration makes changes.

The Hill reported Sunday that his administration is “culling the ranks of career officials,” the news coming after U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi fired former FBI Director James Comey’s daughter, Maurene Comey, from her role as a federal prosecutor this week, per Breitbart News.

“The news of Maurene Comey’s firing comes as the FBI has recently been reported to have launched an investigation into former CIA Director John Brennan and James Comey regarding their roles in the investigation surrounding President Donald Trump and Russia allegedly colluding,” the outlet said. WATCH — Six Months In! Charlie Kirk Gives Grade on Trump Administration 2.0:

Per the Hill, the DOJ also fired immigration court Judge Jennifer Peyton who led the Chicago immigration court system.

“Justice Connection, a network of the department’s alumni dedicated to protecting ‘colleagues who are under attack,’ estimate that more than 200 employees have been terminated at DOJ, a figure that includes firings at the FBI and other agencies, as well as prosecutors that worked on the cases of Jan. 6 rioters at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in D.C.,” the outlet said.

President Trump has long promised the American people he would “drain the swamp” upon his return to the White House, and Breitbart News reported in January that the DOJ fired more than a dozen prosecutors involved in cases targeting him.

“The prosecutors who worked on special counsel Jack Smith’s criminal cases against Trump were those in the line of fire, as the DOJ said they cannot trust them,” the article highlighted.

WATCH — Pam Bondi Is Fighting Back Against Rogue Judges:

In February, Trump deputies fired more than 20 immigration lawyers from the DOJ. The outlet continued:

President Joe Biden’s deputies recently hired the lawyers to act as pro-migration judges in the nation’s immigration courts, whose roughly 700 judges are now under the control of Trump’s justice department, now headed by Pam Bondi. In 2021, Biden fired some of the lawyers Trump had hired for his immigration courts, just as President Barack Obama fired some of the lawyers hired by his predecessor, President George W. Bush.

The U.S. State Department recently fired more than 1,300 workers in a reorganization plan as the Trump administration works to cut government waste, per Breitbart News.