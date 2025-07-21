Karen Bass ‘Heaps Praise’ on Trump, Grenell for Fire Response — as Gavin Newsom Trashes Administration

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said Sunday that she wanted to “heap praise” on the Trump administration for its response to the Palisades and Eaton wildfires earlier this year — contradicting Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).

Earlier this month, Newsom lashed out at the Trump administration, and especially special envoy for special missions Ric Grenell, who has been the White House point man on the ground in the early recovery stages.

As Breitbart News reported, Newsom attacked Grenell for criticizing the state’s fire and water policies, and accused the Trump administration of allowing fires to spread within brush on federal lands in California.

But Bass adopted a different tone in an appearance on ABC News’ This Week. The context was an interview about Bass’s opposition to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.

According to the transcript:

[ABC HOST MARTHA] RADDATZ: When you look at that border today, is there anything good you think the administration has done in these six months at the border? BASS: Well, I will heap praise on the administration for the first six months in Los Angeles with the fires. If you ask me, is there anything that they have done good in terms of immigration? I don’t know. I don’t think so. I think that the viewpoint has been punitive, has been, let’s make it as miserable as possible so that these people don’t come.

Federal agencies, such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, have removed hazardous waste and debris more rapidly than has ever been done in any previous wildfire.

