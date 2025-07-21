Sanity Returns: Children’s National Hospital in DC No Longer Prescribing Transgender Medications

Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC, will soon end the prescribing of medications to assist children in “transitioning” to the opposite sex, the hospital announced on its website.

The “Gender Development Program” page of the website now has a message for both new and existing patients, alerting them of this change, which they blame on “escalating legal and regulatory” risks to the hospital.

“In light of escalating legal and regulatory risks to Children’s National, our providers, and the families we serve, we will be discontinuing the prescription of gender-affirming medications,” the message reads, noting that the change will go into effect on August 30, 2025.

However, the hospital maintains that it still offers mental health services and “other support” services for LGBT patients.

“You are always welcome at Children’s National for your other medical needs,” it continues, adding, “We know this change will have a significant impact on affected patients, families, and staff.”

“Our care teams are working directly with families of current patients to support them,” it states.

This change comes nearly six months after President Donald Trump took executive action, signing, an order titled “PROTECTING CHILDREN FROM CHEMICAL AND SURGICAL MUTILATION.”

The January 28 order states that it is now the policy of the United States “that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures.”

“The blatant harm done to children by chemical and surgical mutilation cloaks itself in medical necessity, spurred by guidance from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), which lacks scientific integrity,” it continues.

Further, this change at Children’s National Hospital comes less than two weeks after the Trump Justice Department announced that it sent out over 20 subpoenas to both doctors and clinics they say are involved in performing transgender medical procedures on children — which leftists refer to as “gender-affirming care.”

Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement, “Medical professionals and organizations that mutilated children in the service of a warped ideology will be held accountable by this Department of Justice.”

While it remains unclear if Children’s National Hospital is among the 20 receiving a subpoena, the hospital is maintaining that “LGBT patients are always welcome at Children’s National for other medical needs and treatment.”