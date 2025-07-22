A poll from Tea Party Patriots Action reveals huge opposition to amnesty for illegal aliens, while most Americans continue to back President Donald Trump’s deportation agenda.

The poll, commissioned from McLaughlin & Associates and exclusively shared with Breitbart News, finds that about 77 percent of likely American voters believe “it is neither fair nor right” for the federal government to give amnesty to a particular subset of illegal aliens, including 55 percent who say they strongly believe amnesty is unfair.

Meanwhile, less than 13 percent of likely voters disagreed that amnesty is unfair, and about 11 percent said they were unsure.

A near consensus of Republicans, 86 percent, agreed that amnesty for illegal aliens is unfair to legal immigrants, as well as 71 percent of swing voters and 71 percent of Democrats.

“Amnesty for illegal aliens is unfair, unsafe, deeply unpopular — and wrong,” Tea Party Patriots Action Honorary Chairman Jenny Beth Martin said in a statement to Breitbart News.

Similarly, the poll finds continuing support for Trump’s deportation agenda that subjects all illegal aliens to deportation — not just those who have been convicted or accused of crimes.

About 56 percent of likely voters agreed that “everyone who has entered the country illegally, regardless of what additional crimes they may or may not have committed while in America and regardless of their employment status, should be deported,” while just 34 percent disagreed.

Like with amnesty, a near consensus of Republicans, 79 percent, support deporting all illegal aliens from the United States, as well as a majority, 52 percent, of swing voters. Only 33 percent of Democrats support deporting illegal aliens who are not convicted or accused of crimes.

“Congress and the Administration should heed our polling data as they continue the process of repairing our country from the disastrous ‘open border’ policies of the previous administration,” Martin said.

Americans also largely agree on showing proof of U.S. citizenship and identification for elections, the poll shows. About 83 percent of likely voters said proof of citizenship ought to be required to register to vote, including 92 percent of Republicans, 82 percent of swing voters, and 73 percent of Democrats.

Similarly, 79 percent of likely voters said voters should be required to provide identification when voting, even when voting via mail-in, overseas, or absentee, including 89 percent of Republicans, 76 percent of swing voters, and 70 percent of Democrats.

The poll, which included 1,000 likely general election voters, was conducted on July 15 and has a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percent.

