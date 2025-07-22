Leftist nonprofits are propping up the agenda of radical Democrats such as North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein, as can be seen in the case of Dogwood Health Trust.

Americans have been waking up to the reality that leftist nonprofits assist Democrats in advancing their agendas, and, in turn, Democrats in power ensure that they work right alongside them. It is a continuous cycle that is most recently demonstrated in the case of Stein and Dogwood Health Trust.

On May 1, Stein — a radical Democrat who has, in recent weeks, vetoed legislation for constitutional carry, stronger immigration enforcement, and ending diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts — announced $55 million in grants distributed via Dogwood Health Trust, the Duke Endowment, and the State of North Carolina. Money was distributed to “2,182 small businesses through the Western North Carolina Small Business Initiative,” according to the press release.

“The Dogwood Health Trust is proud of this partnership’s work to support small business owners in western North Carolina,” Dogwood President and CEO Dr. Susan Mims said in a statement.

“The Dogwood Health Trust created the Western North Carolina Small Business Initiative last fall as part of our larger Helene relief efforts. These businesses are vital to the health of our communities, and we must continue to support them,” Mims continued.

But over the years Dogwood Health Trust — which seems to champion “equity” over all else — has assisted Democrats in using nonprofit dollars to invest millions into organizations engaged in leftist efforts, such as DEI.

This includes $50,000 to the Western North Carolina Workers Center in 2023 for the purpose of “Racial Equity Media,” $8,750 to Mountain Projects for Hispanic Equity and Inclusion, $120,000 to Hands on a Child’s Gallery for DEI program experiences for students and the general public, and $80,000 to Asheville City Schools for the purpose of “expansion of racial equity ambassador program.”

Dogwood Health Trust’s website specifically emphasizes that equity — a favorite term of leftists to ignore true equality — “requires us to address the imbalances and burdens that existing systems can produce, especially for people and communities historically left behind.”

“Equity exists when all people have unconstrained opportunities to live lives of dignity and well-being, when the pathways and systems on which progress depends are strong and accessible and when adverse social systems or circumstances do not predetermine a person’s health and life chances,” the website states.

It does not end there, either. Dogwood Trust Fund has handed over well over $1 million to the Colaborativa La Milpa — which brags of “Latinx immigrant leaders” — which last year touted its “Know your Rights” workshops” for illegal immigrants . It also touted the Bond Fund designed to help supply bond to detained illegal migrants.