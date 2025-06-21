North Carolina’s Democrat Governor Josh Stein Vetoes Constitutional Carry

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein (D) vetoed legislation Friday that would have made the Tar Heel State the 30th constitutional carry state in the Union.

On June 12, 2025, Breitbart News reported that North Carolina’s constitutional carry legislation, Senate Bill 50, passed the House and was headed to the governor’s desk.

SB 50 would allow law-abiding North Carolinians of military age — 18 years and above — to carry concealed for self-defense without having to jump through all the hoops currently required to get a carry permit from the state.

On Friday, NC Newsline pointed out that Stein vetoed the bill and explained his decision to override the legislature:

This bill makes North Carolinians less safe and undermines responsible gun ownership. Therefore, I am vetoing it. The bill eliminates training requirements associated with concealed carry permits and reduces the age to carry a concealed weapon from 21 to 18 years old. Authorizing teenagers to carry a concealed weapon with no training whatsoever is dangerous. The bill would also make the job of a law enforcement officer more difficult and less safe. We can and should protect the right to bear arms without recklessly endangering law enforcement officers and our people.

Constitutional carry is currently the law of the land in the majority of states. Those states are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

