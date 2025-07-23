Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) is leading a House Republican effort to effectively speed up deportations of illegal aliens, Breitbart News has exclusively learned. The plan has already been introduced in the Senate by Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN).

Nehls, joined by Reps. Barry Moore (R-AL) and Brandon Gill (R-TX), is introducing the Rapid Expulsion of Migrant Offenders who Violate and Evade (REMOVE) Act which would conclude deportation proceedings for illegal aliens within a 15-day period after those proceedings begin.

“Millions of illegal aliens invaded our homeland under the Biden Administration, bringing with them crime and destruction,” Nehls told Breitbart News.

“Due to the failed leadership of President Biden and his administration, gang members, cartel members, and violent criminal illegal aliens are living in our country and pose a direct threat to the safety of the American people,” he continued.

The legislation is critical to helping Trump reach his goal of deporting about a million illegal aliens every year. Current deportation proceedings can take years before they wrap up.

Under the REMOVE Act, timely deportation proceedings would be a requirement of federal law for illegal aliens who have been served Notices to Appear (NTA) before immigration judges.

“My legislation, the REMOVE Act, will help deliver President Trump’s mass deportation operation by giving the Trump Administration the ability to get these bad hombres off our streets at record speed,” Nehls said. “The Trump Administration should have every tool at its disposal to restore our national sovereignty.”

Recently, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials touted that more than 300,000 illegal aliens have been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents so far since Trump took office.

The Trump administration is hoping newly passed ICE funding, included in the Big Beautiful Bill, will help DHS reach its goal of deporting a million illegal aliens in 2025.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.