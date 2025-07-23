President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has overseen a massive surge in detainer requests for criminal illegal aliens accused and convicted of crimes in the sanctuary city of New York City.

On Wednesday, DHS officials revealed that since Jan. 20, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has issued 6,025 detainers for illegal aliens in New York City. Detainers are requests for local law enforcement to hold an illegal alien until they can be transferred to ICE custody.

For perspective, in former President Joe Biden’s full four years in office, ICE agents issued less than 9,500 detainers for illegal aliens in New York City — indicating that such requests have increased more than 400 percent under Trump.

Despite the huge increase in detainers, New York City officials have only honored a handful, according to DHS officials.

“In just six months, ICE has issued over 6,000 detainers in NYC alone — that’s a more than 400 percent increase in the number of detainers lodged under Biden,” DHS’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

When sanctuary politicians like Mayor Eric Adams ignore ICE detainers, they are protecting criminal illegal aliens at the expense of American citizens. These are barbaric criminals with prior convictions for rape, murder, drug trafficking, and instead of holding them for ICE, sanctuary politicians release them back into your communities. These reckless policies have deadly consequences.

[Emphasis added]

McLaughlin pointed to two illegal aliens who are accused of attempting to murder an off-duty Customs and Border Protection officer after they were released into the United States interior by the Biden administration and repeatedly shielded from ICE thanks to New York City’s sanctuary policy.

Earlier this year, in testimony to the House Judiciary’s Immigration Subcommittee, National Immigration Center for Enforcement (NICE) President RJ Hauman revealed that some 25,000 criminal illegal aliens were shielded from federal immigration enforcement thanks to sanctuary jurisdictions from October 2022 through February 2025.

“The American people spoke loud and clear in November. It’s time for Congress to wake up, shift into Trump gear, and act decisively — end sanctuary cities for good and launch mass deportations now,” Hauman told the subcommittee.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.