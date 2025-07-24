Bondi Forms ‘Strike Force’ to Investigate Gabbard’s Disclosures on Russia Collusion Hoax

Attorney General Pam Bondi is forming a strike force to investigate disclosures from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence that raise allegations the Obama administration “manufactured” an intelligence assessment in 2017 promoting the Russia Collusion Hoax.

The Department of Justice announced the formation of the strike force on Wednesday. The strike force will “assess the evidence publicized by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and investigate potential next legal steps which might stem from DNI Gabbard’s disclosures,” per a release.

WATCH — OBAMA’S LIE! Tulsi Reveals Obama Masterminded “Report” on 2016 Putin Interference:

Bondi called the disclosures from Gabbard’s office “troubling” in a statement.

“The Department of Justice is proud to work with my friend Director Gabbard and we are grateful for her partnership in delivering accountability for the American people,” she said. “We will investigate these troubling disclosures fully and leave no stone unturned to deliver justice.” On Friday, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a report it said showed “overwhelming evidence that demonstrates how, after President Trump won the 2016 election against Hillary Clinton, President Obama and his national security cabinet members manufactured and politicized intelligence to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President Trump.” WATCH — Karoline Leavitt Says THIS Is How Trump Feels About Obama: On Wednesday, Gabbard declassified a September 2020 House Intelligence Committee oversight majority staff report, which she said shows the Obama administration “manufactured” an intelligence assessment to promote the Russia collusion hoax: Per President @realDonaldTrump‘s directive, I have declassified a @HouseIntel oversight majority staff report that exposes how the Obama Administration manufactured the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment that they knew was false, promoting the LIE that Vladimir Putin and the Russian government helped President Trump win the 2016 election. In doing so, they conspired to subvert the will of the American people, working with their partners in the media to promote the lie, in order to undermine the legitimacy of President Trump, essentially enacting a years-long coup against him.

Gabbard joined White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt for a briefing on Wednesday, where she hinted she had referred Obama to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Town Hall’s Katie Pavlich asked Gabbard if “any of this new information implicates former President Obama in criminal behavior” and Gabbard said, “We have referred and will continue to refer all of these documents to the Department of Justice and the FBI to investigate the criminal implications of this.”

“The evidence that we have found and that we have released directly point to President Obama leading the manufacturing of this intelligence assessment. There are multiple pieces of evidence and intelligence that confirm that fact,” Gabbard added.