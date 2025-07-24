President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) used so-called “prosecutorial discretion” to protect an illegal alien from deportation who is now accused of kidnapping a woman who says she was sex trafficked and held against her will.

As Breitbart News reported, 22-year-old illegal alien Jose Armando Carcamo-Perdomo of Honduras was arrested on July 14 in Harris County, Texas, after a home security camera caught him dragging a woman back to his trailer as she tried to flee.

According to prosecutors, the woman is a Chinese national who traveled from New York to Texas to take a masseuse job. When she arrived in Texas, however, the woman stated that her passport had been taken from her and she was brought to Carcamo-Perdomo’s trailer, where she was locked up in a closet for five days without any food or water.

The woman alleges that Carcamo-Perdomo repeatedly raped her and beat her while holding her in captivity. One day, while the gate to Carcamo-Perdomo’s residence was left open, she escaped and started running down the street screaming for help. That’s when Carcamo-Perdomo can be seen on camera footage taking off after her and dragging her back to his trailer.

Police were called after the incident and searched Carcamo-Perdomo’s trailer, finding the woman locked away in the closet.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials say Carcamo-Perdomo was a beneficiary of the agency’s prior “prosecutorial discretion” policy that was implemented by the Biden administration and under the leadership of former Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“This accused kidnapper and suspected sex trafficker was just one of the countless criminal illegal aliens who inexplicably had their removal proceedings terminated by the Biden administration and were allowed to remain in the country,” DHS’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

In November 2020, Carcamo-Perdomo crossed the United States-Mexico border and was placed in deportation proceedings. Later, the Biden administration asked an immigration judge to use prosecutorial discretion with Carcamo-Perdomo’s deportation case, which led to the judge terminating deportation proceedings against the illegal alien in September 2023.

“Thanks to the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Noem, criminal illegal aliens are being locked up and will no longer be allowed to terrorize American communities,” McLaughlin said. “Our message is clear: criminals are not welcome in the United States.”

A day after his arrest, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer against Carcamo-Perdomo, so that if he is released from the Harris County Jail at any time, he will be turned over to agents for arrest and deportation.

