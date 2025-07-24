Sabrina Cardone, host of the PragerU Kids series The Hustle — spotlighting young entrepreneurs who are building successful businesses from their passions — told Breitbart News that she graduated high school at the age of 15, because she “really wanted to be able to go out into the world and learn.”

“I was motivated to finish school early, because, although I did really well in school — straight A’s, 4.0 GPA — I didn’t really have a lot of interest in school. I wanted to be able to go out into the world and learn different things,” Cardone said. “Just being able to go out into the world and learn from the world.”

Cardone, who is also the daughter of businessman and investor Grant Cardone — whom she has been working with since the age of 10 — is now hosting The Hustle, where she travels around the country, meeting young entrepreneurs starting their own businesses.

“When I was given the opportunity to host The Hustle with Prager University, I knew I had to take it immediately,” she said, citing her desire to help educate young people — and even learn about businesses herself while on the journey of hosting her show.

After being asked of her favorite episode, Cardone mentioned “Mane Attraction: Lather, Rinse, Revenue,” featuring 22-year-old Lauren Osborne, who runs a full-service hair salon in Springtown, Texas.

“That was so fun for me, because Lauren was the sweetest girl in the world,” Cardone said. “We had so much fun, we were laughing the whole time, and I got to learn a lot — about hairdressing, which I had never known about before.”

“I got to cut some people’s hair, which was so fun,” Cardone added.

When asked about some of the most surprising moments she has encountered while hosting The Hustle, Cardone noted she was amazed upon discovering how similar nearly all business models are, despite the startups offering so many different types of services.

In Season 2, for example, The Hustle host got the opportunity to learn from another young entrepreneur named Eli, who runs his own lawnmowing business.

“I got to use one of these big mowers that you sit on, and I had never done that before, either,” Cardone elaborated. “I got to do so many cool things that I’ve never done before — and that’s what I’m hoping the viewers take away from it, too.”

And it appears that they are, as PragerU’s YouTube channel has garnered positive comments from viewers of all ages, eager to learn more.

“While aimed at younger folk, I think this series will be a good resource for older people who are unemployed. Cheers!” one YouTube commenter wrote.

“Looking forward to this. These have been great and I hope to inspire my daughter with them. Thank you,” another said.

Cardone told Breitbart News, “These are very niche, entrepreneurial endeavors, and the fact that the principles that they’re talking about apply to everyone, all businesses — budgeting, having a plan, etc. — these apply to everyone’s business, not just a mower’s business.”

“So it was really surprising to me to learn about all the different aspects of this,” she added. “It was really, really cool.”

In responding to a question about what she believes are some of the ingredients needed for a successful business, Cardone said “the number one thing” everyone she has worked with had is “some kind of education in entrepreneurship.”

“They all have an idea about how to run a business to begin with,” Cardone explained. “Which is why I think it’s so important that more places like PragerU and Cardone University are created — more educational platforms for people to learn about business.”

Having a strong passion for one’s business idea is also a key ingredient, The Hustle host added.

In addition to that, having “discipline, a plan,” and “an ability to learn from the things that are happening to you in your business,” are also key elements.

While new business owners can also expect to face obstacles along the way, Cardon’s father has told her, “The number one rule to success is: always show up,” she said.

“If you’re always showing up, and you’re always getting into these spaces, and networking with like-minded people — I think that’s really the key,” Cardone added.

“Of course, you’re probably going to be rejected a couple times — but you have to be persistent, you have to have discipline in what you’re doing, and continuing forward,” the PragerU host added.

Cardone also noted that platforms like PragerU and her father’s Cardone University are especially important because formal education in the U.S. — where students are oftentimes not even taught about balancing a budget — is “failing” America’s youth.

These days, Cardone said, “More and more people are being homeschooled, which is great, because parents can help with the curriculum, and include things about finances.”

Cardone, who was also homeschooled, cited her experience as one of the reasons why she became so inspired to help educate others, “especially on financial levels, which are really ignored in schools.”

You can follow Sabrina Cardone on Instagram, and watch episodes of The Hustle on PragerU’s website, as well as check out the show’s Season 2 trailer here.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.