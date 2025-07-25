Exclusive — Rep. Andy Biggs: ‘Entire World Is Bending to the MAGA Movement’

The biggest win for the Trump administration thus far is that the “entire world is bending to the MAGA movement politically,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) said during an interview with Breitbart News at the Turning Point Student Action Summit.

Breitbart News asked Biggs — who is leaving Congress in an effort to be the next Republican governor of Arizona — about President Trump’s winning streak — from immigration to trade.

When asked what he considers to be the biggest win, Biggs said, “I think, quite frankly, the fact that the entire world is bending to the MAGA movement politically.”

“So you’ve seen countries in Europe that are actually going to the right. I mean, that’s — that’s incredible, but I’m going to give you a little-known win,” he said, mentioning there was a budget surplus in June instead of a structural deficit.

“Think about that. That’s an awesome thing. And this notion of the economy where you have no inflation, yet the tariffs seem to be working, which is blowing the minds of all the economists — they’re having a meltdown,” Biggs continued.

“I view it as just kind of a total package, going forward, and it’s an exciting time to be here, and we, we have an obligation, my opinion, to actually step in this thing and advance, so we get more victories and more wins down the road,” the congressman added.

When asked about his run for governor, Biggs added that he imagines a state “where everybody who is there can live and flourish, fulfill the full measure of God’s creation for them.”

“Now that sounds really idealistic, but that is really what my hope is. … You need to have public safety — has to be strong; you have to have a good economy. You have to have jobs. You have to get a good education system. You have to have the infrastructure that’s necessary — water, power, all of those things that that we grab onto for policy ways,” he said.

“I got ideas on all those, but the ultimate job is for government to get out of the way so the market can work, and so you can have the opportunity to be who it is that you feel God wants you to be,” Biggs added.

