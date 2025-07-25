Poll: Public Swings Massively in Trump’s Favor on Economy Since April

A bipartisan poll shows a dramatic shift in public opinion on the state of the U.S. economy, with a net 23-point swing toward optimism since April, an uptick that parallels renewed economic momentum under President Donald Trump’s policies, according to officials and market data.

The Wall Street Journal survey, conducted by Republican pollster Tony Fabrizio and Democrat partner firm Impact Research, found that 47 percent of Americans now rate the economy as “excellent” or “good,” up from just 36 percent in April. Meanwhile, those saying the economy is “not so good” or “poor” dropped from 63 percent to 51 percent.

The swing in public opinion comes amid a sharp drop in recession odds on prediction markets and sustained positive economic signals, developments that Trump officials and allies have attributed to the strength of his economic policies.

WATCH — Hearing on The One, Big, Beautiful Bill Delivering for American Workers:

Since April, recession odds on the betting market Polymarket have plummeted from 70 percent to just 19 percent, the lowest level ever recorded. The drop follows weeks of economic data showing strength in consumer spending, stable inflation, and real income gains. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has attributed economic resilience to $1.3 trillion in new investment and President Trump’s tariff policy, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has cited job growth and upward GDP revisions as signs of underlying economic progress.

Joe Lavorgna, senior counselor to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, told Breitbart News Daily that the department is “very professional and businesslike,” and said Bessent’s leadership helps “project calm, project tranquility, and professionalism and confidence.” He noted that capital equipment investment is up nearly 17 percent annualized in the first half of the year — the biggest gain since 1997 outside the pandemic.