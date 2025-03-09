Commerce Sec. Lutnick: ‘There’s Going to Be No Recession in America’

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick predicted Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the United States economy would not experience a recession.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Consumer sentiment is dropping, inflation has ticked up. Major banks like JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs now say a recession in the next 12 months is becoming more likely. Should Americans brace for a recession?”

Lutnick said, “Absolutely not. Anybody who bets against Donald Trump, it’s like the same people who thought Donald Trump wasn’t a winner a year ago. Donald Trump is a winner. He’s going to win for the American people. That’s just the way it’s going to be.”

He added, “There’s going to be no recession in America. What there’s going to be is global tariffs are going to come down because President Trump has said, you want to charge us 100%, we’re going to charge you 100%. You know what they say, no, no, no, don’t charge us 100%. We’ll bring ours down. We’ll unleash America out to the world, grow our economy in a way we’ve never grown before. You’re going to see over the next two years the greatest set of growth coming from America as Americans. You saw it: $1.3 trillion of new investment is coming into America. Think of all those jobs and remember, each trillion of investment in America, is 1% of growth GDP. Donald Trump is bringing growth to America. I would never bet on recession. No chance.”

