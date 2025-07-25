President Trump Says SCOTUS Presidential Immunity Ruling Helps Obama: He’s Done ‘Criminal Acts,’ and ‘Owes Me Big’

The Supreme Court of the United States’ presidential immunity ruling probably helps former President Barack Obama, President Donald Trump told reporters, concluding that Obama has “done criminal acts” and “owes me big.”

“How do you think that the Supreme Court ruling that benefited you on presidential immunity would apply to former president Barack Obama and what you’re accusing him of doing?” a reporter asked Trump.

“It probably helps him a lot. Probably helps him a lot — the immunity ruling. But it doesn’t help the people around him at all. But it probably helps him a lot,” Trump said.

“He’s done criminal acts. There’s no question about it, but he has immunity and it probably helped him. Obama owes me big,” the commander-in-chief added.

Trump’s remarks follow recent revelations from Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard showcasing the origins of the Trump-Russia collusion narrative. Gabbard submitted a criminal referral to the DOJ, demonstrating that the Obama administration deliberately manufactured intelligence to create the Trump-Russia collusion hoax. Trump has since said that the Department of Justice (DOJ) should go directly after Obama.

“Based on what I read — and I read pretty much what you read — it would be President Obama. He started it, and Biden was there with him, and Comey was there, and Clapper — the whole group was there,” Trump told reporters.

“If you look at those papers, they have them stone cold, and it was President Obama. It wasn’t lots of people all over the place. It was them, too, but the leader of the gang was President Obama — Barack Hussein Obama. Have you heard of him?” Trump asked, noting that Obama has been “shielded by the press for his entire life.”

“Look, he’s guilty,” Trump continued. “It’s there. He’s guilty. They — this was treason. This was every word you could think of. They tried to steal the election. They tried to obfuscate the election.”

“They did things that nobody’s ever even imagined. Even in other countries. You’ve seen some pretty rough countries. This man has seen some pretty rough countries, but you’ve never seen anything like it,” Trump added.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) signaled that Congress could subpoena Obama over these allegations.