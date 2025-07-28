An illegal alien released into the United States by former President Joe Biden’s administration is now charged with attempting to stab Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents as well as other federal detainees.

On Thursday, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York announced federal charges against Bass Ndiaye, an illegal alien from Senegal, for allegedly assaulting an ICE agent and other detainees with a deadly weapon.

On July 17, ICE agents arrested Ndiaye and took him to an immigration processing center in New York City, New York. The following day, while awaiting processing, Ndiaye allegedly grabbed a pair of scissors and tried to stab an ICE agent.

With the scissors, Ndiaye also allegedly tried to stab other immigration detainees. ICE agents stepped in and grabbed the scissors, saving the other detainees from being wounded.

“ICE arrested Bass Ndiaye, an illegal alien from Senegal, who attempted to stab law enforcement officers and more than a dozen other detainees,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

This criminal illegal alien who was released into the country under President Biden will face justice for his violent crimes. Our ICE law enforcement is facing an 830% increase in assaults against them. Secretary Noem stands with the brave men and women of law enforcement as they risk their lives to remove criminal illegal aliens and protect Americans. [Emphasis added]

In October 2023, Ndiaye was arrested by Border Patrol agents at the United States-Mexico border and subsequently released into the U.S. interior under former DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’s leadership.

For the alleged assault, Ndiaye faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.