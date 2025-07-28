President Donald Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship for the United States-born children of illegal aliens would be in effect if not for federal judges.

Immediately after taking office, Trump signed an executive order ending birthright citizenship for the U.S.-born children of illegal aliens, often referred to as “anchor babies.” Annually, about 250,000 anchor babies are born in the U.S. every year, anchoring their illegal alien parents in the country.

Trump’s order was supposed to take effect at the start of this week and would have if not for the decisions of two federal judges.

Judge Leo Sorokin, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts and appointed by former President Barack Obama, ruled that a prior nationwide injunction blocking Trump’s order can stand following a Supreme Court decision that greatly limited such injunctions.

Likewise, earlier this month, Judge Joseph LaPlante, of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire and appointed by former President George W. Bush, granted a class-wide preliminary injunction to illegal aliens who have sued the Trump administration over the order.

Similarly, judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit — known for its left-wing judicial approach — ruled last week that Trump’s order is unconstitutional and blocked it from taking effect.

Republicans in Congress are hoping to pass legislation that would take the issue out of the hands of federal judges.

As Breitbart News exclusively reported, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) introduced the Constitutional Citizenship Clarification Act to amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to clarify that the U.S.-born children of illegal aliens are not eligible for birthright American citizenship.

The Supreme Court has never explicitly ruled that the U.S.-born children of illegal aliens must be granted birthright citizenship, and many legal scholars dispute the idea.

Many leading conservative scholars argue that the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment does not provide mandatory birthright citizenship to the U.S.-born children of illegal aliens or foreign nationals, because these children are not subject to U.S. jurisdiction as that language was understood when the 14th Amendment was ratified.

