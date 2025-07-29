GOP Rep. Tim Burchett Breaks Rib Getting Kicked by Horse

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) revealed that he had been “kicked by a horse” over the weekend on his farm, and as a result, he ended up breaking a rib.

“Since everyone is asking, here’s the deal,” Burchett wrote in a post on X. “On Sunday, I was kicked by a horse. Broke a rib. He didn’t like being bit by that horse fly, and my rib was collateral damage.”

Burchett added that on Monday, he had traveled three and a half hours “to middle Tennessee” and attended three events before getting back to the farm around 2:30 a.m.

“Today, I was awake by 6am,” Burchett said. He added, “Traveled to Campbell County. Attended 2 events. It’s going to take more than a broken rib to slow me down. I sincerely appreciate everyone’s concern and prayers for a quick recovery.”

Prior to Burchett’s post, Will Garrett, a spokesman for the Tennessee congressman, told the Washington Examiner that while Burchett had been working on his farm, he was “accidentally kicked by a horse.” After the incident, the congressman’s wife “drove him to the hospital,” and Burchett was discharged later that day:

Burchett’s wife drove him to the hospital, where he was examined and discharged the same day. He has since maintained a normal schedule back in his Knoxville, Tennessee-based district, meeting constituents and party officials with the House on recess for August.

Several people took to social media and described Burchett as being “tougher than a pine knot,” while others said they were “sending prayers” to him.

“Getting kicked by a horse would keep a lesser man down,” Rep. Dave Taylor (R-OH) wrote in a post on X. “But, my friend @RepTimBurchett is tougher than a pine knot. Normal constituent services continue!”

“Sending Prayers and healing energy to you,” one person wrote in a post.

“God bless you, heal quickly,” another person wrote.

“Sending prayers and ice packs to my friend, Tim” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) wrote in a post on X. “That horse clearly didn’t know Tim’s been through worse … like the Oversight committee with Jasmine Crocket.”