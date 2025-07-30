FBI Director Kash Patel revealed that he found piles of sensitive documents on the Trump-Russian probe buried in “burn bags” in a secret room hidden with the bureau’s headquarters.

Sources close to Patel said the FBI uses a “burn bag” system to destroy sensitive documents designated classified or higher. Multiple bags with thousands of documents were reportedly found in the secret room used by former FBI Director James Comey and his agents for the Crossfire Hurricane probe. Patel also reportedly found the “classified annex to former special counsel John Durham’s final report, which includes the underlying intelligence he reviewed.”

The declassified annex will be transmitted to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, who ultimately will release the document to the public. Sources exclusively briefed Fox News Digital on some of the contents of the classified annex — including that the U.S. intelligence community had credible foreign sources indicating that the FBI would play a role in spreading the alleged Trump–Russia collusion narrative — before the bureau ever launched its controversial Crossfire Hurricane probe. A source familiar with the contents of the classified annex told Fox News Digital that while it may not have been exactly clear in the moment what the intelligence collection meant, with the benefit of hindsight, it predicted the FBI’s next move “with alarming specificity.”

The source indicated to Fox News that the classified annex “will lend more credibility to the assertion that there was a coordinated plan inside the U.S. government to help the Clinton campaign stir up controversy connecting Trump to Russia.”

“Mere days after this intelligence was collected, the FBI launched Crossfire Hurricane,” the source said. “It’s really hard to see how Brennan, Clapper and Comey are going to be able to explain this away.”

The secret room corresponds with statements Patel made to podcast host Joe Rogan in June, during which he mentioned the discovery of a room full of documents and hard drives that “no one had ever seen or heard of.”

“Just think about this,” Patel told Rogan. “Me, as director of the FBI, the former ‘Russiagate guy,’ when I first got to the Bureau, found a room that Comey and others hid from the world in the Hoover Building, full of documents and computer hard drives that no one had ever seen or heard of. Locked the key and hid access and just said, ‘No one’s ever gonna find this place.'”

