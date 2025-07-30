ICE Arrests Visa Overstay Illegal Alien Employed as Police Officer in Maine

An illegal alien employed as a reserve police officer in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, has been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after he overstayed a visa.

Jon Luke Evans, an illegal alien from Jamaica, was arrested by ICE agents on July 25 in Biddeford, Maine, after initially arriving on a visa in the United States on Sept. 24, 2023.

According to ICE officials, Evans was supposed to depart the United States on Oct. 1, 2023, under the terms of his visa, but did not. As a result of overstaying his visa, ICE classifies him as an illegal alien.

Evans was arrested by ICE agents after he attempted to purchase a firearm for his job as a police officer in Old Orchard Beach. The attempted purchase of the firearm triggered a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) alert, which was then sent to ICE.

“Jon Luke Evans not only broke U.S. immigration law, but he also illegally attempted to purchase a firearm,” ICE’s Patricia Hyde said in a statement. “Shockingly, Evans was employed as a local law enforcement officer.”

Officials with the Old Orchard Beach Police Department claim Evans was authorized to work in the United States, and that they did not break any federal laws in hiring him. ICE officials say otherwise.

“The fact that a police department would hire an illegal alien and unlawfully issue him a firearm while on duty would be comical if it weren’t so tragic. We have a police department that was knowingly breaking the very law they are charged with enforcing,” Hyde said, “in order to employ an illegal alien. ICE Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing criminal alien threats from our New England communities.”

