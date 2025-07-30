President Donald Trump has been “very effective” in his second term largely because of his MAGA makeover of the Republican Party, Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) said at a Breitbart News policy event on Wednesday.

Banks referenced the striking contrast between Trump’s first term — which was gridlocked by anti-Trump former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and a Republican party led by RINOs, warmongers, and neocons — and his second term, characterized by allies more unified on the president’s agenda.

“The proof is in the pudding,” Banks said. “He’s been effective because he’s changed the party, and the party is helping him to put wins on the board for America.”

“But we have to keep up the progress,” Banks continued. “We have to make homes more affordable for working-class families. It costs too much to build a house and to buy a house for any working-class family in this country, and we have to bring down interest rates to make that happen — but also roll back regulations and focus on that. And there are a lot of us who are doing that.”

Banks noted, “We still have some squishy Republicans in the Senate who are pushing back” as well as some House Republicans who are trying to undermine President Trump’s immigration crackdown and other priorities.

“But we need to codify [President’ Trump’s immigration policies] to make it permanent — to make sure that we don’t go back…” he said.

The Breitbart News policy event was held in partnership with CGCN and the AFLA Institute. Breitbart News Washington bureau chief Matthew Boyle discussed President Donald Trump’s economic policies and recent trade deals with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who has played a critical role in the White House’s America First agenda.

Breitbart News economic editor John Carney also interviewed Treasury Department official Joe Lavorgna, who has served as a top counselor to Bessent in the second Trump administration.

Boyle and Carney jointly interviewed James Braid from the White House—the director of legislative affairs—and Sen. Banks.

The event was the latest in a series of policy discussions between Breitbart News and Trump cabinet officials that have featured Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, and Energy Secretary Chris Wright.