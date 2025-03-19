WATCH LIVE: Breitbart News Hosts Policy Event with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum

Breitbart News hosts a policy event, “A Conversation with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum,” Wednesday morning in downtown Washington, DC. The conversation comes at a time where America is entering into an era of energy dominance, with Burgum playing a key role in making it a reality.

Breitbart News is partnering with CGCN and the ALFA Institute to put on the event, which is sponsored by the American Clean Power Association, as well as others.

It comes as President Donald Trump has expanded the role of the Interior Secretary to focus on energy independence and dominance. Fresh into his second term in office, Trump signed an executive order establishing the National Energy Dominance Council, which according to a White House document “will advise President Trump on strategies to achieve energy dominance by improving the processes for permitting, production, generation, distribution, regulation, and transportation across all forms of American energy.”

Playing a key role is Burgum, the Interior Secretary, who chairs the council. He has since declared that the Biden administration’s “war against American energy” is “officially over,” and he is using his role as Interior Secretary to do just that.

“The Interior has 500 million acres of surface, 700 million acres of subsurface minerals, critical minerals — and offshore, close to two billion acres,” Burgum stated, as Breitbart News detailed. “And that balance sheet is the biggest balance sheet in the world, and it’s been completely underutilized.”

“We couldn’t be prouder of the position we are in as a news organization to be able to drive major policy conversations and be the platform on which stakeholders discuss the future of every important issue facing the country,” Breitbart News CEO Larry Solov said in a statement on the event.

“That’s why we’re hosting these events, beginning with Secretary Burgum: to inform the public and decision makers about where the federal government is going on key policy decisions before anyone else,” he continued. “If you want to know what’s going to happen, you need to be reading Breitbart News and engaging with our audience as we are on the cutting edge of the political and policy landscape.”