Watch Live: Chris Wright Discusses How Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill Will Unleash U.S. Energy Dominance

Breitbart News hosts Energy Secretary Chris Wright to discuss President Donald Trump’s plan to unleash America’s energy dominance on Tuesday, June 24.

The event, held in cooperation with CGCN and the ALFA Institute, will feature Energy Secretary Wright and Breitbart Washington Bureau Chief discussing the president’s plan for American energy self-reliance and dominance on the global scene through the Big Beautiful Bill:

“President Trump’s point man on energy policy, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, is exactly the right person to talk to in order to understand how the president’s Big Beautiful Bill will further unleash American energy independence and development in the United States,” Boyle said in a statement, previewing the event and the discussions it will trigger. “As we have explored in previous policy events, the president wants to drill, baby, drill and harness the great power that the United States has in our vast deposits of natural resources, and we expect to discuss all of this and more — including how the president’s and administration’s decisions and actions will impact industry partners — with Secretary Wright as we continue this event series with a bang,” he added.

Wright’s discussion with Breitbart News will be the third in a new series of exciting policy discussions with White House officials about what to expect from the second Trump administration, following events with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins.